Cheyanne Renee Leigh
ELIZABETH CITY, - Cheyanne Renee Leigh, 20 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will be conducted on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon on the grounds of Leigh's Temple A.M.E. Zion Church with Pastor Charlie Bowe, officiating. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
Born in Elizabeth City, NC on February 11, 2000, she was the daughter of Jami S. Leigh and Arthur Leigh, Jr. Besides her parents she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Sue Shick of Elizabeth City, NC and Thomas Baxley of Benton, Ar; paternal grandparents, Arthur Leigh, Sr., and Mae Belle Leigh of Hertford, NC; three siblings, Arthur Leigh, III, Kelby Leigh and Keira Leigh all of Elizabeth City, NC; one aunt, Katrina Leigh of Elizabeth City, NC; one aunt who preceded her in death, Brandy Baxley; girlfriend, Tytianne Bowser and her daughter, Tiara Renee Bowser of Elizabeth City, NC; and other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Leigh family.