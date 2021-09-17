Chris L. Atkins

In the day of our Lord, September 15, 2021 Chris Lydell Atkins, age 62, of Moyock, NC entered into eternal rest at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Franklin, VA on July 31, 1959 to Rose Faison Atkins and the late David Atkins, he was the husband of Cynthia Hill Atkins for forty-two years. He was a member of Moyock Baptist Church. A hard-working and caring man, he had a passion for music, especially the guitar. Chris also loved western movies. But most of all, he loved his family and country. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Carrie “Carebear” Biddison (Joey); two sisters, Patricia Cannon (John) and Valeria Morrell (Chris); two brothers, Mark Atkins (Cheryl) and Lester Atkins (Tina); his uncles, aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his cat, Joshua. “Uncle Buck” loved all of you! A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Moyock Baptist Church, 123 Oak Street, Moyock, NC 27958 with the Rev. Vic Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Moyock Memorial Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Atkins. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.