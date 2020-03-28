Christa Mullen

Christa Rohrbach Mullen
ELIZABETH CITY - Christa Rohrbach Mullen, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Christa was born in Gotha Germany and raised near Frankfurt. Her life's journey in her early years was difficult, but that all changed when she married the love of her life, her best friend, lifelong companion and husband, Leroy Mullen.
Christa was a loving, devoted and dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.
Celebration of life service will take place on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Viewing will take place on Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mullen leaves to cherish her memories; husband, Leroy Mullen; daughter, Sandra Draeger (Scott); three sons, Fred Mullen, Markus Mullen and Terrance Mullen; sister, Edith Gumpert; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
In lieu of flowers the family would request a charitable donation to the American Heart Association. You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com.
