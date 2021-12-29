Christiana Molloy

Christiana Mary Alice Molloy
CURRITUCK - Our Beloved Christiana Mary Alice Molloy was called home to God December 21, 2021.
At 26 years old, she is forever in our hearts with her sweet nature and loving kindness. Christiana had one of the biggest hearts you could ever know. A very special girl full of laughter and love especially for children and animals. Her favorite animals were dogs, turtles, frogs, lizards and horses.
She is survived by her mother Lynne; fathers, Aidan and Scott; sisters, Lauren and Aoife; brother, Daniel; nephew Liam and many other family members, aunts, uncles, and cousins from US, UK and Ireland. Though she had no children, she loved her dogs-Cookie and Grim as her children.
To celebrate her memory and passion for animals, the family requests that donations be made in Christiana's name to the Currituck County Animal Shelter. God has you in his arms and we have you in our hearts, beautiful Christiana.
The family is holding a private memorial gathering to celebrate and honor Christiana's life. Please share words of grace and comfort with the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.