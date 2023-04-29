ChristianBoyce-Inscoe (Shugga) Noell Boyce-Inscoe

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Christian (Shugga) Noell Boyce-Inscoe, 47, of Wilson, NC passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 17, 2023 peacefully in her home. All who knew her are deeply saddened by her sudden passing. Christian was born August 8, 1975. Christian is survived by her son and greatest joy in life Turner Boyce-Inscoe, her mother Lynnette (Jett) Boyce and father Gene (Bubba) Boyce, Melissa Boyce-Inscoe, Hailey Crowder, godmother Delores Ferrell and godfather M.I. Ferrell, as well as many other loving family members and friends, her sisters in Delta Zeta, and her loyal Sophie Girl. Christian grew up in Elizabeth City, NC and graduated from Northeastern High School. Christian attended College of the Albemarle and later graduated from Barton College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Christian further continued her education by earning her certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. During the course of her career, Christian touched many young lives at multiple schools- lastly being the Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf as a kindergarten teacher. Christian was a joyously unrestrained soul who held many passions close to her heart. Christian's creativity coupled with her vivacious personality fostered an ability to connect with those around her through costumes with her students, makeup artistry, and a love for music. As a champion for equality, Christian relentlessly pursued social justice, awareness, and education. Christian's passing has left a void in the lives of all who knew her, but our memories are precious. There will celebration of life held Friday, April 28, 2023 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the Howard Chapel at Barton College. Another celebration of life will follow on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at two o' clock in the afternoon at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Elizabeth City, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to her beloved son's educational fund: Turner Boyce-Inscoe, c/o Joan Inscoe, P.O. Box 8231, Wilson, NC 27893
