Christopher McLatchy

MOYOCK - Christopher Bruce McLatchy, age 39, of Moyock, NC died Friday, January 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 19, 1983 in Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA to Richard Harold McLatchy and Vickie Ramsay McLatchy. He was an Inventory Management Specialist with TAC Trailer & RV Sales Center, Moyock, NC. An old soul with an affinity for all people and a truly genuine man, he enjoyed tinkering with small engines, especially Gravelys.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by two brothers, John Richard McLatchy (Rhianna) and Eddie Thomas McLatchy (Kellie), all of Moyock, NC. He was predeceased by a brother, James Edward McLatchy.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on February 12, 2022 at Hickory Ridge Community Church, 3320 Battlefield Boulevard South, Chesapeake, VA 23322 with Pastor Calvin Corbett officiating. He will be buried in Moyock Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grille, 109 Green View Road, Moyock, NC 27958. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the McLatchy family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Moyock Fire Department, 108 Fire Station Court, Moyock, NC 27958. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
