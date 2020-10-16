Clara Gibson

Clara Bazemore Gibson
ELIZABETH CITY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Clara Bazemore Gibson who answered the Master's Call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her residence surrounding by her loving family and friends.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A walk-through viewing will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home and the family will greet friends during that time as well. Interment will immediately follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Covid-19 Restrictions will be in place and no one will be able to enter either service without a mask. The family wishes to thank everyone in advance for their willingness to adhere to these guidelines.
Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home.