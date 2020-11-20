Clara Sawyer

Clara H. Sawyer
ELIZABETH CITY - Clara Mae Harris Sawyer, age 87, of Rochelle Dr., Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. She was born in Swan Quarter, NC on October 21, 1933 to the late James Allen Harris and Edith Duke Harris. Clara was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and was a teacher for many years. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed gardening and fishing. She remained close with her high school graduating classmates over the years.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Spencer Ritter of Elizabeth City, NC; and a cousin, Eddie O'Neal, and his wife, Bonnie.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, 300 West Main St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.