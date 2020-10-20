Clara Thomas

Clara Belle Thomas
ELIZABETH CITY - Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Clara Belle Thomas of 906 Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC passed away October 17, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Little Rock, AR on October 30, 1930 to the late Samuel Neighbors and Ludie Beatrice Cupples Neighbors. She was a meat wrapper at Safeway Stores Inc. for 30 years and a member of New Life Assembly of God Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Dwane Simmons (Gary) of Dry Fork, WV and Marlene Kay Meads of Elizabeth City, NC; a younger brother, James Lovings of Mayflower, AR; six grandchildren Jamie Hoffman (Charles), Andrew Dana, Nicole Schwarga (Tyler), Giovanni "John" DeCarlo, Megan Simmons-Lizuka (Kaichi), and Melissa Ridgell; and nine great grandchildren Nathan, Dylan, Sam, Brayden, Kamryn, Kayla, Lacey, Veda, and Caroline. She was predeceased by her sister, Doris Wills and her grandson, Michael Meads, II.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Clay Manos officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to New Life Assembly of God Church, 1958 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Thomas family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.