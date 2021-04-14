Mr. Clarence Junior Hill, 82 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbia, NC with Pastor Lorenzo Moore, Officiating. A viewing of his earthly remains will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Hill family.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.