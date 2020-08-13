Clarence Edward Lewis, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Clarence Edward Lewis, Sr., departed from this earthly life on Friday August 7, 2020 at the age of 95.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday August 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Frederick Godfrey, officiating. Interment will follow at the New Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will take place on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. The services will be streamed live from the funeral home website.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Katie Mae Wiggins of Smithfield, VA, Minnie Marie Herring (Dennis, Sr.,) of Elizabeth City, NC, Clarence, Lewis, Jr., (Lutricia) of Raleigh, NC, Betty Jean Banks of Elizabeth City, NC, Wilfred Lewis (Michelle) of Chesapeake, VA, Nellie Norman (Jonathan) of Knightdale, NC, David Lewis (Josephine) of Powell's Point, NC, Deborah Brite (Eliot) of Elizabeth City, NC and Tremaine Lewis of Suffolk, VA; thirty-two grandchildren, forty-five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Lewis family.