Clarence Overton
CHESAPEAKE, VA. - Mr. Clarence Overton entered eternal rest on December 28, 2021 at the Saber Nursing Facility in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was the son of the late Albert Overton and the late Glennie Rountree Overton.
Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Pastor Ronnie Riddick of Word of Life Reconciliation Church as Eulogist. Interment will be in Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. (There will not be a public viewing.) Masks are still required for all services.
Mr. Overton leaves to cherish his memories one son, Eric Overton, Berea, Ohio; three daughters, Tracy Overton Norman (Michael), Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Krystal Overton Salaam (Ali), Chesapeake, Virginia, and Kaleema Overton Ameen, Virginia Beach, Virginia, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Beach River Funeral Home.