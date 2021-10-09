Clarence R. Bundy, Sr.

Clarence Ray Bundy, Sr., 72, of 228 Tadmore Road, died Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mr. Bundy was born in Pasquotank County on March 10, 1949, and was the son of the late Earl Sr. and Marjorie Overton Bundy. A retired self-employed carpenter, he attended Newbegun United Methodist Church. Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Ginger Morgan Bundy; two daughters, Angela B. Buress (husband Dan, and children, Kenneth, Heather, Sierra, Hunter, and Connor) of San Angelo, TX, and Kimbery B. Smith (husband Woody, and children, Jessica and Jani) of Elizabeth City; a son, Clarence Ray Bundy, Jr. (children Cody and Hannah) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Connie Baker (husband Julian) of Belvidere; five brothers, Earl Bundy, Jr. (wife Betty) of Roper, Horace Bundy (wife Janie) of Marysville, CA, Billy Joe Bundy (wife Toni), and Paul Bundy (wife Rachel), all of Elizabeth City, and David Bundy of Camden; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Newbegun United Methodist Church and will be conducted by pastor, The Rev. Casey Estler, and former pastor, The Rev. Dr. Roger Braun. No formal visitation is planned; however, friends are invited to visit with the family on the lawn of the church immediately following the service and prior to them departing for a private burial in Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
