Claude "Michael" Barrington
ELIZABETH CITY - Claude "Michael" Barrington, 61 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Friday, May 22, 2020. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be streamed live beginning at 2:00 p.m. at www.mitchellcares.com. Due to COVID-19, the services have been limited in attendance to 50 people. Please be considerate and wear your mask.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Mrs. Juanita Barrington; brother, Melvin E. Barrington, Jr. (Carolyn) of Elizabeth City, NC; sons, Sheronde Porter (Tamara) of Wake Forest, NC and Dontae Harney of Elizabeth City, NC; daughters, Chela White of Charlotte, NC, Ciara White of High Point, NC; Shanae Harney, Tameka Harney and Irhonda Rodriguez (Gerardo), all of Elizabeth City, NC. Additionally, Michael is remembered by his 13 grandchildren. He also leaves two special brothers; Willie and Barry Ford; three special friends, Elgin Harris, Steve Everett and Donnell Gibbs in addition to a host of relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.