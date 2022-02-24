Claude Eure

HOBBSVILLE - Claude Hollowell Eure, 84, of 407 Selwin Road, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in his home with his wife by his side.
Mr. Eure was born in Chowan County on September 3, 1937, and was the son of the late Eldon L. and Ira Hollowell Eure.
The retired owner and operator of Claude's Landscaping, located on the Outer Banks, Mr. Eure was a lifelong member of Hobbsville Baptist Church where he had served on the Board of Deacons. He had served in the US Army where he had been recognized with citations in Marksmanship, and traveled overseas to Germany and the Middle East.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Janice Boyce Eure; their son, Gavin Eure (Crystal) of Elizabeth City; his brother, Lin Eure (Nancy) of Hampton, VA; and two granddaughters, Maci and Chloe Eure.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Hobbsville Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Tim Dannelly. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at the residence.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.