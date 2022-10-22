...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy residence; son, Joseph Simpson (Stacie) of Grandy; and daughter, Jeannie DeLeo (Robbie) of Cary, NC. Claude was also the proud grandpa of four; Elise, Cailin, JD, and Noah. Claude's legacy is one of peace, patience, and love. He filled our world with a dry sense of humor and treated everyone with respect. Claude's celebration of life will be held at Hebron United Methodist Church in Jarvisburg on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1pm. Please share words of comfort with the family at gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.