Claudia Fentress White

Claudia Carraway Fentress White, 71, of Princess Anne Circle, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. White was born in Norfolk, VA on June 9, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Ernest Carraway Fentress and Elva Lee Hardison Fentress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Katina Priest. Surviving is her husband of 46 years, LeRoy Griffith White; a daughter, Lydia Steuber (husband, Keith) of Elizabeth City; three sons, Thomas White of Oregon, Claiborne Cofer (wife, Linda) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Christopher White of Elizabeth City; four sisters, Elva Evans of Chesapeake, VA, Estelle Fentress of Suffolk, VA, Nancy Fentress of Chesapeake, and Betty Anne Ashe of Richmond, VA; a brother, Ernest Fentress of Bethlehem, PA; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to the Alzheimer's Association of Eastern NC Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington D.C., 20090-6011, online at www.alz.org, or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite, 609, New York, NY 10036, online at www.bcrf.org. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

