Claudia Moore

Claudia Ann Moore
ELIZABETH CITY - Claudia Ann Moore, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born in Ahoskie, NC, Ann moved with her family to Elizabeth City from Farmville, NC where her father served for many years as Superintendent of Pasquotank County Schools. Ann graduated from UNC Women's College, Greensboro, and like her mother, served as a school educator with the North Carolina school system. Upon retirement, Ann, moved back to Elizabeth City, where she was a member of First Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late John Horace Moore and Jessie Velma Ratliff Moore, and sister of the late Johnsie Mae Moore Dickson (Cone).
She is survived by her two nephews, John Michael Dickson (Nancy) and David Reed Dickson ( Suzanne), as well great niece, Anna Moore Dickson; great nephews, David Taylor Dickson (Ally), Andrew Michael Dickson and great-great nephew, Palmer Hayes Dickson.
The family would like to extend its sincere appreciation to Rosa Felton and staff for their very tender loving care during Ann's final years.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Moore family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.