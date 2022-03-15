Clay B. Foreman, Jr.

Clay Bertrand Foreman Jr., beloved father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 88 on Friday March 11 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Bertie County NC on July 13th, 1933 to the late Clay Foreman Sr. and Erlien Newbern Foreman. As a young man he began his career as a lumberman in Eastern NC working alongside his father and uncles. Clay attended Duke University and was a member of the Blue Devil football team. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War Clay returned to NC and earned a degree in Forestry from North Carolina State University. Upon graduation from NCSU Clay joined his family business in the operation of LR Foreman Lumber Co. in Elizabeth City. Clay’s greatest achievement was marrying the former Mary Ann Gaskin of Atlanta GA. Clay was the founder and successful owner of Foreman’s Inc. In Kitty Hawk, Allstate Building Supply in Elizabeth City, and M.G. Brown in Edenton. Clay was a lifelong learner with a strong passion for reading. Clay was predeceased by his beautiful bride Mary Ann. Left to celebrate the long and eventful life of Clay Foreman are his 3 sons; Clay B. Foreman III(Sara), Paul Foreman (Cathy), and Gary Foreman (Natalie). Also left to cherish the memory of their beloved “Papa” are grandchildren Carl Gaskin Foreman, Mitchell Foreman, Newbern Foreman, Anne Claire Foreman, Carlee Foreman, Carson Foreman, and Mary Ellen Foreman. Clay is also survived by many dear friends left to celebrate his memory. A family only graveside service on Wednesday March 16th will be followed by a reception welcoming all who wish to celebrate Clay’s life. It will be held at 2:00 p.m., 1808 Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those who would like to make a donation in Clay’s memory please consider the following: The Northeastern High School FFA, 963 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909; or the local 4-H to use for the beautification and preservation of local flora and fauna in honor of Clay’s devotion and tireless service to the Pasquotank Master Gardeners. The family also wishes that you think of Clay fondly whenever you are touched by the grace and beauty of a camellia in full bloom. “Though an old man I am still but a young gardener” Thomas Jefferson Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Foreman family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
