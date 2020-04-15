Cleveland E. Johnson

ELIZABETH CITY - Our beloved, Cleveland E. Johnson of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this life on April 8, 2020.

The Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

Cleveland leaves to cherish his memories four daughters, Ms. Doris Etheridge, Ms. Alfreda Smith, Ms. Natasha Johnson, and Ms. Ciara Johnson, all from Elizabeth City, NC. Three sons, Mr. Calvin Harris of Engelhard, NC, Mr. Gene Griffin of Smyrna, GA, and Mr. William Griffin Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Mrs. Bernice Lamb of Elizabeth City, NC; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

