Cleveland McCoy Walston
CAMDEN - Cleveland McCoy Walston entered eternal rest peacefully at home on June 18th, 2020 at the age of 92. Cleveland Walston was born on June 15, 1928 to the late Ida Seymour and the late Wilbert Walston. Cleveland Walston leaves to cherish his memories his son, James Poole Sr. of Shiloh, NC. Two daughters, Sandra Hinton of Newport News, Va and Tammy Sutton of Hertford, NC. Celebration of life will take place on Sunday June 21st , 2020 at 1pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. The viewing will be open to the public from Saturday 4pm-6pm. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family has requested no visitors to the home. Restrictions are still in place, face mask/coverings are required. Attendance is limited therefore we ask that you please contact the family on attendance availability. The service will be live streamed on www.beachrivers.com. Online funeral condolences may be sent to the family at www.beachrivers.com.
Beach Rivers is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Walston family.