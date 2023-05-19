...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Clifford Jackson "Pete" Perry, 87, of 140 Russell Drive, died Monday, May 15, 2023 in his home. Mr. Perry was born in Pasquotank County on February 27, 1936, and was the son of the late Clifford Jackson "Jack" Perry, Sr. and Hazel Simpson Bell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen; and by his wife of 61 years, Rebecca Gregory "Beckie" Perry, who died last year on May 15th. Pete enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corps in June of 1954, serving over a year on foreign soil, two years stateside, and then five years in the Marine Corps Reserve. Proud of his country and his military service, he later enjoyed his membership and sharing memories with the other guys in the William Paul Stallings Post #126 of the American Legion. Retired from Dominion Power, (formerly VEPCO), where he was a supervisor of construction systems, he later owned and operated with his wife, Country Flair Antiques & Collectibles on highway 17 just outside of Hertford. For over 20 years they together restored antiques and furniture, and Beckie sewed and made dolls, teddy bears and other animals and crafts. For many years he and Beckie were faithful members of Hertford Baptist Church where Pete had served as both a teacher and as superintendent of Sunday School, and as director of the Royal Ambassadors. Community involvement included membership in the Parkville Ruritan Club and as Past President of the Perquimans County Band Boosters. Surviving are his children, Scott G. Perry (wife, Alisa) of Hertford, Sheila Perry Evans (husband, Steve) of Edenton, and Gwendolyn Perry Eaton of Hinesville, GA; five grandchildren, Samuel Evans (wife, Breann), Noah Evans, Jackson Perry (wife, Bailey), Ashley Eaton (fiancé, Daniel) and Kaitlyn Eaton; and three great-grandchildren, Ty, Trot and Eden Evans. A memorial service will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel by the Rev. Carroll Bundy. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service or all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Perquimans County Bands, in care of PCHS, 305 S. Edenton Road Street, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
