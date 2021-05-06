Clifton Glenn Markham, age 48, of Elizabeth City passed away peacefully May 1, 2021 at his residence with loved ones by his side after a courageous struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was predeceased by his father, David Walter Markham and is survived by his mother, Diane Sawyer Markham; brother, Steve Markham; fiancée, Tammy Egan; fur baby, Brooke; and daughter, Ashley White Ross all of Elizabeth City. Cliff grew up in Weeksville and took up motor cross racing at the age of 9. He was well known at the local speedway and made it to the nationals a couple of times without breaking any bones (lots of bruises and cuts) until his teen years put a stop to motocross. Fishing and hunting with his dad and brother were his biggest entertaining activities. He loved to travel and had many trips he dreamed of taking. Workdays, which he said in hindsight were way too many, were spent as a machinist at Sumitomo Drive Technologies. Cliff was never known to shy away from voicing his views as best put by a coworker "in a very forthright manner." He was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed. No services are planned as per Cliff's wishes but friends are welcome to greet the family at 133 Cayuse Way Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. The family extends sincere gratitude to all the friends and coworkers who visited, called, sent cards, food, and prayers or just kind thoughts to Cliff and his family. We request in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan.org), SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906, Medical Services of America Hospice Care Charity Foundation, 171 Monroe Lane, Lexington, SC 29072, or any local charity/scholarships of your choice. God's speed and Rest In Peace. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Markham family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
