Clyde Ellis Stallings, 88, of Belvidere, NC, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Mr. Stallings was born in Perquimans County on May 20, 1933, and was the son of the late Louis Richard Stallings, Sr. and Buna Winslow Stallings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Richard, and Donald Stallings; a sister, Judy Lowman; and a grandson, Jeff Stallings. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, he was a member of the 1952 State Championship baseball team and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. After high school he joined the U.S. Army having served two years during the Korean War. Following his military service he worked as a warehouseman, driver, and dispatcher for Security Storage & Van Company in Norfolk, VA and retired as company president after 44 years of employment. He was also former owner of Security Storage & Van Company of Newport News, VA, was a board member for the Virginia Movers and Warehousemen's Association, and had served on the Allied Van Lines Military Affairs committee. Throughout his life he was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church and Virginia Heights Baptist Church, both in Norfolk, VA, and of Sandy Cross Baptist Church in Hobbsville, NC. He served in various church roles such as deacon and usher. Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Margie Ward Stallings; a son, Steve Stallings (wife, Jeanette) of Virginia Beach, VA; two granddaughters, Jennifer O'Neil (husband, Tommy) of Chesapeake, VA, and Natalie Cheney (husband, Dave) of Virginia Beach; six great-grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Reese, David, Allie, and Grace; a sister, Geraldine Driver of Wilmington, DE; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Sandy Cross Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastors Gary Nistler and Vickie Woolard. Burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the church social hall immediately following the graveside rites on Wednesday, and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Cross Baptist Church, 956 Sandy Cross Road, Hobbsville, NC 27946 or to any chapter of the American Cancer Society. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.