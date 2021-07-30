Cody Dalton Quimby, 24, of Hertford NC passed away July 23, 2021. Born in VA, raised in NC, he was the son of Michelle and Edward Quimby Jr. Survivors include his mother, Michelle Quimby, Step-Father John Johnson, Father Edward Quimby Jr, Brothers Dylan and Jacob Quimby, Sister Marina Quimby & Fiancé Eddie Gordon, Grandparents Frankie & Barbiera Johnson, Peggy and David Ensley, Tammy & Hubert Hedgepeth and several half brothers and sisters. Services will be held Saturday July 31,2021, at 2:00 pm at Center Hill Baptist Church, located at 936 Sandy Ridge Road, Tyner, NC 27980. There will be a gathering of family and friends following services at the Fellowship Hall.
