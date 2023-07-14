Col. Curtis L. Wrenn, Jr.

Col. Curtis Lee Wrenn, Jr. US Army (Ret.), age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, died peacefully on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home. Born in South Carolina in 1955, to Vera and Curtis Lee Wrenn, Sr. (deceased), Curtis led an exceptional life, marked by dedication and service. He retired after a career in the U.S. Military, and throughout his career, demonstrated unwavering commitment and strong leadership. His dedication to duty and exemplary service earned him the utmost respect from his peers and superiors and left an indelible mark on the lives of those he mentored. Above all else, he carried his compassion and commitment to excellence into all aspects of his life, including his role as a husband, father, son, brother, friend, mentor, and dutiful servant to all who ever needed him. The chasm left by his absence is deep, but the memories he leaves for his family and friends will bring solace and comfort to those who loved him. A celebration of Curtis’ life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Bill Baker officiating. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service at the funeral home. He is survived by his loving wife Sheila; daughter, Carrmen; four sisters; four brothers; two grandchildren; one niece; and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to support a cause near to Curtis’ heart. Memorial donations may be made to the Albemarle YMCA, 1240 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or online at https://www.ymcashr.org/locations/albemarle-family-ymca. Your gift will go to support the All Kids Swim and Togetherness programs. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Wrenn family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
