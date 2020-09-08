Collie White, Jr.
HERTFORD - Collie White, Jr. , age 85, of 462 Winslow Road, Hertford, NC died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Pasquotank County on August 15, 1935 to the late Collie White, Sr. and Ola Arnett White and was the husband of the late Delores Mae Sawyer White. He served his country honorably in the US Navy. Later he worked as an electrician at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Collie enjoyed his retirement, loved to hunt with his hunting dogs and watching western movies. He had a love for music and played the harmonica and the guitar. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather; and great great grandfather and especially enjoyed the babies. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by five daughters, Jenneal Harrell and husband Coolie, Neia White, Dorrita White and husband Terry Husbands, Terri White, and Robin Wilson and husband James, Sr.; two sons, Herbert Lee "Bucky" White, Jr. and Jerry White and wife Diana; sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandsons; a granddaughter; his sisters, Eunice and Daisy and his brothers, James Earl White and Herbert Lee White.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery The family will receive friends at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the White family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .