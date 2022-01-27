Connie Daniels

Connie Toler Daniels
ELIZABETH CITY - Connie Toler Daniels, 82, of 2003 Johnson Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, surrounded by her family following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Elizabeth City on May 2, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Margaret Toler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edward Daniels, and by her sister, Ann Toler Holder.
A homemaker and wonderful mother and grandmother, for many years she had been employed with the Department of Veteran's Affairs as well as with C & H Oyster Bar. An avid gardener, she loved working in her yard and especially caring for her rose bushes. Having a love of music, in her early years she used to sing while her dad played a variety of instruments. She dearly loved her family and spent most of her time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her oldest son, William Glenn Steeley (wife, Ann); granddaughter, Ashlee Steeley; her youngest son, Steve Steeley (wife, Carla); grandchildren, Ryan Steeley (fiancee, Lindsay), and Kristin Lunsford (husband, Joel); great-grandchildren, Tinley Steeley and Riley Lunsford; step-grandchildren, Angie Gaddis and Jay Perry; brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Holder; and her best friend of over 10 years, Milton Martin.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, and will be conducted by the Rev. Ray Rowland, Jr. with eulogies given by her son, William Glenn Steeley, and her granddaughter, Ashlee Steeley.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City Memory Care staff and to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, for the support and dedicated care provided during their time of need.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's disease research, online at http://act.alz.org .
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .