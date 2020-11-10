Connie Harris

ELIZABETH CITY - Connie Harris entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at New Sawyers Creek 312 Sleepy Hollow Rd Camden, NC. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 12, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 5-7 pm at the Beach Rivers Funeral home.

Connie Harris, leaves to cherish his memories; loving wife, Marguerite M. Harris; daughters, Richandra Skinner and Ingrid Harris; son, Richard P. Miller; brothers, Ernest E. Harris, Emmanuel "Mann" Harris ( Geraldine "Jerri) ; six grandchildren,; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

