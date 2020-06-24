Connie S. Meads
HERTFORD - Connie Sue Locke Meads, age 65, of Woodland Church Rd., Hertford, NC died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Annapolis, MD on July 9, 1954 to the late Claude Clifton Locke, Jr. and Belauh Allen Locke, she was the wife of David A. Meads of the residence. Connie was a member of Truth Tabernacle Church of Elizabeth City, NC.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Brandy L. Brutsch and husband, Juan, of Fayetteville, NC; a son, Derek A. Meads of Hertford, NC; a sister, Cheryl Colson of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters-in law, Sharon Weitzel and Rebecca Spear; three grandchildren, Gavin D. Herring, Isabella G. Brutsch, and Micah D. Brutsch; nephews, Cliff Colson, Glen Colson, and Bo Spear; and a niece, Michelle Hudson.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Bryan Morris. Following the service, in compliance with Covid-19, the family will receive visitors outside of the funeral home under the canopy. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Meads family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.