Constine Beatrice Mann entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Beach Rivers Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Viewing Will take place from 11:00am until the start of the service at 1:00pm. Constine leaves to cherish her memory sons; Wayne Thomas (Tracy) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wilbert Mann, Jr. (Diedre) of South Mills, North Carolina, sister; Gladys Taylor Porter of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; special cousin Doris White of Augustus, Georgia and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the on-line guestbook at www.beachrivers.com Beach rivers is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Mann family.
