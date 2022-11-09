...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Deacon Conwill Randolph Brumsey, age 90, departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his son's residence in Charlotte, NC. Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Shawboro, NC. He will lie in state from 12:00 noon until the time of service. He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Anthony Randolph Brumsey, Charlotte, NC; four daughters, Marva Ball (Otho) Richmond VA, Reverend Beverly Franklin (Larry), Elizabeth City, NC, Reverend Carolyn Eason Knightdale, NC and Vanessa Brumsey, Virginia Beach, VA; his loving extended family, Alverta Robinson (Wayne) Currituck, NC, Theressa King (Edward), Southampton, NY, Lois Gregory and Tina Gibbs, Virginia Beach, VA, Vanessa Dorey (Kevin) Fredericksburg, VA and Robin Harris, Camden, NC; his special little angels, Heavenly Dawson (Maurice) South Korea and Fatima Faison (Marcus) Elizabeth City, NC; and his devoted friend, Cicely Adams; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations have been entrusted with the final care arrangements.
