Cora Lawrence

SOUTHINGTON - Cora Parkhurst Lawrence of Southington, CT died on March 10, 2023. She had been the loving wife of the late Robert H. Lawrence for 56 years. Mrs. Lawrence was born in Hartford, CT on March 4, 1933 and was educated in the West Hartford public schools. She attended the Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT; Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA; and Russel Sage Collage in Troy, NY where she earned a BS degree in dietetics. She also took numerous courses at Long Beach City College, Orange Coast College, Coastline Community College, Fullerton Jr. College, Cypress College, and California State University at Long Beach, all located in California and Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury, CT.

