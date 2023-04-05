Cora Lawrence

SOUTHINGTON - Cora Parkhurst Lawrence of Southington, CT died on March 10, 2023. She had been the loving wife of the late Robert H. Lawrence for 56 years. Mrs. Lawrence was born in Hartford, CT on March 4, 1933 and was educated in the West Hartford public schools. She attended the Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT; Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA; and Russel Sage Collage in Troy, NY where she earned a BS degree in dietetics. She also took numerous courses at Long Beach City College, Orange Coast College, Coastline Community College, Fullerton Jr. College, Cypress College, and California State University at Long Beach, all located in California and Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury, CT.
She leaves four children: Jacqueline Lawrence Wilson, James Lawrence and his wife Debra, Peter Lawrence and his wife Rita, Kenneth Lawrence and his wife Carrie, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert, and daughter, Susan Lawrence.
Cora worked as a dietitian at Hartford Hospital, CT; and taught piano for 28 years in Connecticut and California. Her piano lesson business consisted of students ranging from the very young to senior citizens. She provided advanced students the opportunity of student teaching under her guidance. In addition, workshops and recitals, including regular recitals at convalescent and long-term care hospitals, were performed. Student attendance at musicals and concerts were also provided.
She volunteered playing the flute and set up music therapy programs at Long Beach Memorial Hospital, California; Albermarle Hospital, Carolina Living Retirement Home, Winslow Memorial Long Term Care Hospital, The Living Cancer Center, and the Dialysis Center all in Elizabeth City, NC; Chowan Hospital in Edenton, NC; and Chesapeake General, and Lake Taylor Hospital in Norfolk and Chesapeake, VA. These programs were designed to work with severely ill and special needs children under the music program within the Norfolk (VA) school system.
She was active in various churches throughout her life and worked extensively with children of all ages before she married. For several years, she worked as a volunteer with special education groups throughout California churches and schools. She also volunteered at the Literacy Volunteers of Orange County, California.
She owned and operated a retail shop, Spiders Web, for 21 years in Maine, located in the towns of Boothbay Harbor (8 yrs) and Edgecomb (13 yrs).
Cora will be laid to rest next to her husband in Connecticut. Funeral arrangements are private.
