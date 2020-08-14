Corapeake Foreman

Corapeake Janett Foreman
ELIZABETH CITY - Corapeake Janett Foreman, 66 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday August 2, 2020.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will take place on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on attendance still apply. The services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com.
She was the daughter of the (late) William Isaac Foreman and the (late) Corrine Whidbee Foreman.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Two brothers: (late) William A. Foreman (Leora), Dwight Foreman (Phyllis) (both of Hertford, NC); Three sisters: (late) Eula Foreman Dance; Ellen Mullen (Virginia Beach, VA); (late) June Lee Lavender. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Foreman family.