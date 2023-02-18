Craig Sowerby, Sr.

Craig Joseph Sowerby, Sr.

ELIZABETH CITY - Craig Joseph Sowerby, Sr., age 85, of Elizabeth City, NC, went to join his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Tucson, AZ on January 9, 1938, to the late Violet Fitzgerald Sowerby Enos and Clifton Craig Sowerby, he was the husband of Sybil White Sowerby. He was a member of the Northeastern High School band's club while his children were attending school. Craig served his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corp and, after completing active duty, was a life insurance agent. He was a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and served on various church committees. Craig was a charter member of the River City Lions Club.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.