Craig Sowerby, Sr.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds, becoming northwest early this evening, 20
to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and very rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
ELIZABETH CITY - Craig Joseph Sowerby, Sr., age 85, of Elizabeth City, NC, went to join his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Tucson, AZ on January 9, 1938, to the late Violet Fitzgerald Sowerby Enos and Clifton Craig Sowerby, he was the husband of Sybil White Sowerby. He was a member of the Northeastern High School band's club while his children were attending school. Craig served his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corp and, after completing active duty, was a life insurance agent. He was a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and served on various church committees. Craig was a charter member of the River City Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, of sixty four years, he is survived by three daughters, Cindy Sowerby Overman (Andy) of Elizabeth City, NC, Sandy Sowerby Chaffin (John) of Shiloh, NC, and Candee Sowerby Moss (Bill/Reggie) of Elizabeth City, NC; son, Craig Joseph Sowerby, Jr. (Barbara) of Cleveland, GA; grandchildren, Brandon Overman (Kristin), Cameron Overman, Matt Chaffin (Kelli), Luke Chaffin (Lindsey), and Will Moss; great grandchildren Cooper, Ethan, Levi, and Leilah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ted Sowerby and Earl Wyttyk.
A funeral will be held at 11:oo a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ron Parr and Rev. Don Carter officiating, military honors to follow at the Veterans' Memorial Park. A private burial will take place at Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends and relatives at 10:00 a.m. for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed. Visit his obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com to view the live stream.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or www.st.jude.org/donate or River City Lions Club, 206 Riverview Avenue, Camden, NC 27921.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Sowerby Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
