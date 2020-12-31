Curtis Bright entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, January 3, 2020 at the Beach Rivers Chapel, 310. E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909, Viewing Will take place on Saturday, January 2, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Beach Rivers Chapel. Curtis leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife; Alice Bright, children Melissa Bright and Terry Bright both of Elizabeth City, North Carolina grandchildren, Diamond Bright and Trevon Nguyen of Elizabeth City, North Carolina brother ; Jerry Harris (Joan) of Maryland, special niece Tracy Rigaud of Brooklyn , New York, and a host of nieces, nephews cousins, and friends. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach Rivers is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Bright family.
