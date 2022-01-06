Curtis Davis

ELIZABETH CITY - A celebration of life for Curtis L. Davis will be on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1pm Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church 507 S. Martin St. Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will be held on Friday at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm.

Curtis received his education at the Pasquotank Public School System. He was employed for 28 years at Waste Management. He was also a foster parent to children in need.

Curtis leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Pamela Allen (William), Angela Spence (Roosevelt); one son, Keiston Davis Sr; six grandchildren, Sholando D. Johnson (Justin), Ahmad Spence, Lativia Allen, Brayden Davis, Lexis Davis and Keiston Davis Jr; four great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Allen, Jazmine Johnson, Christian Johnson, and Zoe Knuckle, a special friend Deborah Armstrong; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

