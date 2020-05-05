Curtis Horne

Curtis A. Horne
ELIZABETH CITY - Curtis Alonzo Horne, 75, passed away peacefully at his residence in Elizabeth City on May 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 29, 1944 in Jolo, WV to the late Armenda Horne Payne and Bill Thomas. Curtis was retired from the U. S. Navy with twenty-one years of service and held numerous government contracts as project manager until 2003.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dobie Horne of the home; a daughter, Misty Anne Seabury of Hertford, NC; two sons, Curtis Edward Horne and wife Donna and Michael Jeffrey Horne all of Elizabeth City, NC; a step-daughter, Catherine Dycus and husband Gary of Jonesboro, LA; a stepson, William Fletcher Lewis and wife Christi of Camden, NC; three sisters, Cathy Jean O'Quinn and husband Gary, Susie Payne, and Barbara Bowen all of Bradshaw, WV; a brother, Emory Keith Payne of Bradshaw, WV; his loving grandchildren, Brittany Daye, Taylor Horne of Williamsburg, VA, Hannah Horne of Newport News, VA, Dustin Seabury and Mali Seabury of Hertford, NC, Raven Lewis of Camden, NC, and Skyler Dycus of Jonesboro, LA; and many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Venard Anthony Horne; two brothers, James Payne and Roger Payne; and a sister, Shirley Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Fountain of Life Church with the Rev. Hans Hess officiating. The body will lie in state two hours prior to the service at the church for friends to pay their respect. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Horne family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.