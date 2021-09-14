Curtis L. Wrenn, Sr

Curtis Lee Wrenn, Sr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Harmony of Oakbrooke in Chesapeake, VA. Born in Jefferson County, AL on February 14, 1930 to the late King Wrenn and Viola Head Wrenn Brown, he was the husband of Connie Marie Peterson Wrenn. Mr. Wrenn served his country honorably in the U. S. Army, serving as a military personnel officer and completing three combat tours in Viet Nam. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer/CWO3. He had a Master’s degree and belonged to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Elizabeth City. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Shirley Wrenn, Penny Wrenn, Corliss Booker, and Amy Peterson West (Steve); his sons, Curtis Wrenn, Jr. (Sheila), Thomas Wrenn (Daisey), Joseph Wrenn, Michael Wrenn and Chris Peterson; his sister, Jeraldine Avery (Charles), ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Due to Covid-19, the family is requesting that all attendees of the service wear a mask. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10010 ( https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ ). Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Wrenn. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
