Cynthia Berry

Cynthia O. Berry
GRANDY - Cynthia Lee O'Dom "Hannah" Berry, 60, of 121 Barefoot Lane, Grandy, NC died Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born December 10, 1959 in Brevard County, FL to the late William Lee O'Dom and Margaret Solomon O'Dom and the wife of Ray Dean Berry of the residence. She was a homemaker and a member of Jarvisburg Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three daughters, Molly Berry and April "Rosie" Berry both of Grandy, NC, and Memory Berry of Barco, NC; a son, Weldon Scott Berry (Tiffany) of Aydlett, NC; five sisters, Catherine Hickman, Nancy Meissner, Lucy O'Dom, Suzanne O'Dom, and Ellen O'Dom-Garcia; two brothers, Chris O'Dom and James O'Dom; eight grandchildren, Briayana Jenkins, Isaiah Randall, Makai Jenkins, Braylee Jenkins, Laliah Bailey, Lydia Berry, Weldon Scott Berry, Jr., and Liberty Berry. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Bruce O'Dom and Bill O'Dom; and a grandson, Noah Randall.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jarvisburg Church of Christ with Minister Tom Hunt and Minister Ron Lawrence officiating. Following the service there will be a gathering of family and friends at the residence for a celebration of Cynthia's life.
Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Berry family. You may express condolences by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.