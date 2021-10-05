Cynthia Diane Barnard White, 69, of Chesapeake passed on October 1, 2021 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. She was born the first of four daughters to the late James and Wilhelmina Phillips Barnard in Elizabeth City, NC. She was a member of Christian Home Baptist Church in Moyock, NC. As a member, she joined the junior usher board and played the piano for the Sunshine Band. She graduated from Joseph P. Knapp High School in Currituck County, NC and attended North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. She worked in retail sales and later pursued a career as an independent representative for multiple companies. She was a member of the Moyock Women's Auxillary Volunteer Fire Department and the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Club. Her attention to detail and fiscal knowledge led her to be the Treasurer and Secretary to the organizations. Cynthia was predeceased by her parents, James and Wilhelmina Phillips Barnard, and her husband, Paul White, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sisters, Vanessa Barnard, Dr. Wanda Barnard-Bailey (Kevin), and Kimberly Barnard-Bracey (Irvin, Jr); her uncles, Norris P. Phillips, Clarence L. Smith, Lindsey Barnard (Grizzell), Roxie Jones (Walter, Jr), and Kenneth Barnard; her nephews, Kevin Bailey, II, Irvin Bracey, III, Courtney Bailey, Coby Bailey, Joseph Bracey; her nieces India Bracey, Asia Bracey and Amina Bracey; eight great nieces, and a host of cousins. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Thursda,y October 7, 2021 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley, with Pastor Ronnie Culley presiding. Family will receive friends from 4-6 pm, Wednesday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkeley. Condolences may be offered at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com. Live streaming at www.metropolitanservice.com
