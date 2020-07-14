Cynthia O'Clair

Cynthia M. O'Clair
BELVIDERE - Cynthia Leah Marshburn O'Clair, 63, of 2144 County Line Road, Belvidere, NC, died Friday, July 10, 2020 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mrs. O'Clair was born in Craven County on February 11, 1957, and was the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Cannon Smead of Edenton and the late D.C. Marshburn. The manager of the Duck Thru Food Store in Winfall, she had formerly worked in custodial maintenance with the Chowan County Public Safety Center in Edenton.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Billie Sue Ellington, by her brother, Steve Marshburn, and by her step-father, Walter Henry Smead.
Along with her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Jackie Marie Ashley (Danny) of Edenton, and Leslie Michelle Johnson (Christian Evick) of Tyner; her fiance, Edward Floyd Davis of Belvidere; two sisters, Mary Ann Runyon and Elizabeth Orrell, both of Edenton; and four grandchildren, Michael William Martin, Nathan Perry Ashley, August Michelle Johnson, and Layla Renee Johnson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Jay Rivenbark.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to either: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org; or to, The American Cancer Society, online at www.cancer.org; or to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
