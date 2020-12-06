Cynthia Soules

Cynthia Dee Soules
ELIZABETH CITY - Cynthia "Cindy" Dee Soules, age 60, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center. Born in Decatur, IL on December 8, 1959 to the late Ruth Carter Simmons, she was the beloved wife of Michael Soules for almost forty-one years. Cindy was a Deputy Program Manager for the U.S. Coast Guard, Aviation Logistics Command, Business Operations Division, Elizabeth City, NC. She was an avid gardener and a great nurturer of not only beautiful flowers and plants, but also of the people who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Megan Wingate and husband Chad; a son, Samuel Soules; two sisters, June Rutz and husband Del and Sally Loman; and two brothers, David Sellars and Tom Sellars and wife Sandy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Messmore.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5001 South Miami Blvd. Suite 300, Durham, NC 27703 or the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, 102 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, MC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Soules family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.