...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Cynthia Vaughan Jarvis, 71, of Moyock, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2023. Born in Franklin, Va she was the daughter of the late Clarence Linwood Vaughan and Evelyne Gillette Vaughan. She is survived by her beloved sons James Martin Jarvis, Jr. (Ashley Craft), Jason Thomas Jarvis (April Taylor), and Kevin Vaughan Jarvis. She is also survived by her loving and devoted mother, Evelyne Vaughan, and brother, Glenn Thomas Vaughan. She was blessed with six grandchildren which she adored: Evan, Evelyne, Danielle, Sadie, Kollyns, and Jolie. Preceding her in death is her father, Clarence L. Vaughan and husband, James Martin Jarvis after 36 years of marriage. Cynthia was raised in the Presbyterian church, an active member of the Methodist church, and involved in the Baptist church as well. She was a graduate of Mary Washington College and retired from Currituck Department of Social Services after 30 years of dedication to both Currituck and Camden Departments of Social Services. She served on the Board of the Currituck-Dare Community Foundation and was a Board member until her death. Cynthia gave so much of her heart to others, through her work, in her community, but especially to her family. She found great joy in serving others through her work with the foster children and adoptive families of Currituck County. She changed their lives for the better with her gentle spirit, often going out of her way to make children comfortable with the life changes they faced. She was generous and kind, often going over and above to help families through the most important transitions of their lives. Her work will live on through them. She equally enjoyed living life on the farm and helping to successfully run Jarvis Farms with her family. Memorial services will be conducted Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Moyock Baptist Church with the Rev. Vic Ramsey officiating. The family will be at the Moyock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall after the service. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. is serving the Jarvis family. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to Kids First, Inc.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.