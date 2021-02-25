Cynthia Louise White Spence (Cindy), entered eternal rest on February 21, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Cener in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her parents Ernest and Aleize Lewis White, husband Lindsey Spence and daughter Shondalyn White-Bowe. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina (service will be live-streamed). A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Mask are required for all services. Cindy leaves to cherish her memories one son: Montrez Dixon; one granddaughter: Tanay Dixon; one brother: Ernell White; one son-in-law: Carlton (Eric) Bowe; one brother-in-law: Garland Jones all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; two nieces: Robin Taylor of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Vicki Mitchell (Darryl) of Glen Burnie, Maryland; one nephew: Warren Jones of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; her best friend: Deborah Armstrong of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; a special cousin: Barbara Artis of Baltimore, Maryland and a host of other relatives and friends. You may sign the on- line guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through service to the Spence family.
