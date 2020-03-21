Dale Gordon Hunter
BELVIDERE - Dale Gordon Hunter, 73, of 579 Turnpike Road, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in his home.
Mr. Hunter was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 15, 1946, and was the son of the late Gordon H. and Laverne Taylor Hunter. A Navy veteran, he was a member of the special-purpose Underwater Demolition Teams during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he served as a firefighter with the Norfolk Fire Department where he retired after 32 years, and later worked with Perquimans County E.M.S. A member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, he also enjoyed membership in the William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dale Gordon Hunter, Jr.
Surviving are his wife of four years, Kathy Rountree Hunter; his son, Jason Dale Hunter and wife, Tara, of Chesapeake, VA; and his brother, Raymond Hunter of Philadelphia, PA. Also surviving are Kathy's two daughters, Kelli L. Price and husband, Brandon, of Belvidere and Kylli L. Priest and husband, Cullen, of Hertford; and two granddaughters, Bella and Kaeli Price.
In accordance with suggested safety precautions and the mandated restrictions set forth by the NC Governor's office concerning the Coronavirus pandemic, a private service will be held in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 21st, and will be conducted by the Revs. Howard Sutton and Chuck Hartman. Friends may join the family at the residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for family and friends at a later date once the aforementioned restrictions and precautions have eased. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 201 E. Water St., Plymouth, NC 27962.
