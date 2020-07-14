Dallas Barnes

Dallas Melvin Barnes
ELIZABETH CITY - Dallas Melvin Barnes, age 82, of Lynch's Corner Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home. Born in South Mills, NC on August 20, 1937 to the late James Edward Barnes, Sr. and Lucy Elizabeth Sawyer Barnes, he was the widower of Florine Ballance Barnes his wife of 60 years who preceded him in death in December 2018. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children, Joan Zimmerman (Colin) of Corapeake, NC, Susan B. White (James) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Daniel M. Barnes (Fred) of Asheville, NC; four grandchildren, Nicholas Zimmerman (Zashia), Emily Barnes, Holly McCreary (Will) and Annie White (Zach); six great grandchildren, Grace Lee, J. R. Hollowell, Ashton Hutto, Layla McCreary, Elena McCreary and Rebel Boseman; two sisters, Claudia Bivens and Jean Trotman; a brother, Zad "Punky" Barnes (Linda); and sisters-in-law Janice Mullins and Beverly Sawyer. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Edward Barnes, Jr., Lloyd "Simmie" Barnes, and Johnnie Smithson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Ken Littleton. The family will greet visitors under the canopy of the funeral home following the service and at all other times at the residence. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Barnes family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.