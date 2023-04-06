Dallas Roy Weeks, 81, of 1373 Lynch's Corner Road, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Mr. Weeks was born in Pasquotank County on February 1, 1942, and was the son of the late Charlie Williams Weeks, Sr. and Lydia Mae Jones Weeks. A retired lineman, he loved the Newland community in which he lived, was passionate about farming, riding horses and team pinning with his friends, and was always a strong supporter of his daughter watching her compete in horse shows throughout different states. Known to be a character and a jokester, it is only fitting that he passed away on April Fools Day. Always willing to help others in need, he would gladly give someone the shirt off his back if he knew it would help them. Proud of his country, he had served in the NC National Guard. Surviving is his only daughter, Sandra Weeks-Hopkins (Hayley); his only granddaughter, Amber Morse (Nate); and two great-grandsons, Gunner and Jaxon, all of whom were the "apple of his eye". Also surviving is his sister, Judy Harrell (Rodney); and two brothers, C.W. Weeks, Jr. (Joyce) and Bobby Weeks (Arlene). A memorial service will be held at a later time. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
