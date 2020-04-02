Damari Jackson

Damari Isaiah Jackson
ELIZABETH CITY - Damari Isaiah Jackson, age 15, of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 6, 2005 to Nathena A. Jackson.
Damari was a freshman at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies at Elizabeth City State University. Damari was a well-mannered, respectful, intelligent student with an infectious smile. To many, he was a loyal friend. A daymaker. His friends could confide in him and always count on him to give a positive word and make them have a better day.
Damari enjoyed spending family time with his mom, sister, and grandfather. Just as much as he enjoyed his family, he enjoyed the latest cars, electronics and technology. He absolutely loved Cook Out! He was most known for his travels around Elizabeth City on his Segway. He was seen traveling around on his Segway with so much style and grace. The community has named him an "Elizabeth City Icon."
Cherishing his loving memory in addition to his mother is a sister, Blythe C. Jackson of Elizabeth City, NC; his maternal grandparents, James "Jim" Jackson, Sr. and Carolyn D. Jackson of Elizabeth City, NC; two aunts, Helen Ramkalawn (Sean) of Baltimore, MD; Angela L. Stovall (Jermaine) of Dothan, AL; and three uncles, James A. Jackson, Jr. (Terri) of St. Augustine, FL; Carroll T. Jackson, Sr. of Tampa, FL; and Raymond M. Jackson (Veagas) of Fayetteville, NC. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nathena A. Harris, an uncle, Bryant A. Jackson, and an aunt, Irvette R. Jackson.
Although we will greatly miss our son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and best friend; our hearts continue to rejoice in knowing that he is at peace. Until we meet again...
A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church. Friends may pay their respects singulary or in small groups of seven or less at Twiford Funeral Home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 and Friday, April 3, 2020 from 9 am to 6 pm, and on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 9 am until noon. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Jackson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.