Daniel Blankenship
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Daniel Raymond Blankenship Jr. "Danny", 29, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away April 17, 2020. He was born July 23, 1990 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Danny was always a very active and outgoing person. As a young man, he enjoyed playing on the school basketball team, four wheeling, hunting and fishing. He was very funny and always cracking jokes. He had an infectious smile. When he smiled, it made you smile too. Danny had a big heart and loved his family more than anything. Spending time with his children was always a priority. Danny will be truly missed by all who loved him!
Danny is survived by his father, Dan Blankenship and wife Sherry; mother, Kate Weeks and husband Allen; children, Bentley and Sophia; sisters, Jessica Blankenship and Stephanie Motley; paternal grandmother, Patricia McElroy; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Robert Blankenship. Visitation will be held 11am-1pm Friday, April 24th at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Graveside services will be held 2pm Friday at Beaches Memorial Park.
Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jacksonville-beach-fl/daniel-danny-blankenship-9142784
Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.